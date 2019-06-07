Tennessee authorities sharpen interdiction skills to nab criminals

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Members of law enforcement from across the state of Tennessee were in Lincoln County this week for training in an effort to enhance highway interdiction operations.
“Interdiction really is being able to pick up on criminal activity clues, those indicators that someone may be giving and not even realize they’re exhibiting those clues to law enforcement. We want to teach officers how to pick up on those indicators, and how to take it beyond just the initial reason for the traffic stop,” explained Lt. Bill Miller, public information officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Officers and deputies learned how to find hidden compartments and voids inside cars where evidence could be hidden.
The five-day class at Lincoln County High School wrapped up on Friday. It's part of the Tennessee Interdiction Plus Initiative.
“Whether it be drug trafficking, human trafficking, credit card scanners, any other type of criminal activity. That’s what we’re here to emphasize, is an all crimes approach to detection and enforcement of criminal activity,” Miller said.
"They're not just looking for someone speeding. They're not looking for someone with a headlight out. They're looking for personal traits that would leave you to believe that they have something to hide," added Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department served has host for the course this week.
More than 80 students took part in it, representing around 40 different agencies.
The Interdiction Plus Initiative involves a combined local agency approach to interdiction with direct support from federal and state agencies. First introduced about a decade ago, it now consists of teams across the state.
The mission of the Tennessee Interdiction Plus Initiative is to enhance regional highway interdiction operations, to disrupt and dismantle terrorist and criminal organizations operating with the state, and to preserve safety on Tennessee highways through effective traffic and commercial vehicle enforcement.
“We want officers to know how to detect those and look in spaces behind radios or air conditioner ducts, or behind your wiring harnesses or bumper rails, up underneath an arm rest or cup holder, just the simplest of places where the average person might not think to look. And don’t be afraid to get dirty and look up under the vehicle for anything altered,” Miller stated.
Targets include foreign and domestic terrorism; foreign and domestic drug trafficking organizations; kidnapping, bank robbery, carjacking, Amber Alerts and interstate theft; detection and enforcement of firearms and explosives; human trafficking and immigration violations; fraudulent documents and counterfeit money and documents; enforcement of state law violations and highway enforcement; and fugitive apprehension.
Troopers say there are drug traffickers who have shifted into human trafficking and they're using Tennessee's highways. That's why they want to learn the best techniques to spot them and stop them.
“You have several major interstate systems that connect Tennessee to the rest of the country, and even to South America and up into Canada. ..We want to emphasize how important this is,” Miller stated.
