Tennessee Valley Deals for National Doughnut Day!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is one of the sweetest days of the year as it is National Doughnut Day! Not only is it a great day to chow down on your favorite doughy treat, but there area also several local and national companies that have discounts and deals to celebrate the holiday. We have compiled a list of those companies in the Tennessee Valley where you can find a deal. Enjoy!
Bigfoots Little Donuts: They will be serving $4 Biggy Boxes in honor of National Donut Day.
Daylight Donuts – Arab: Free donut to the first 65 customers with any purchase.
Daylight Donuts – Pulaski, TN: Free blueberry donut to anyone who shows up.
Dunkin Donuts: Get a free classic donut with the purchase of any Dunkin beverage while supplies last.
Half Pint’s Donut Shop – New Hope, AL: You can get a free glazed donut with any purchase.
Hardee’s: The fast food chain has free Foot Loop donuts with any purchase and the coupon at this link: https://www.offers.com/offer/7152983/printable/
Krispy Kreme: One free doughnut to all visitors, NO purchase necessary. If the company gives away 1 million free doughnuts, they announced that they will give away their next new doughnut flavor for free later this month.
Monkey’s Dough Café – Tuscumbia, AL: Celebrate the Grand Opening Of Monkey’s Dough Café with a free small coffee with every purchase.
Tasty Donuts – Guntersville, AL: Buy a dozen of donuts and get a dozen of donut holes for FREE
Walmart: All Walmart stores are giving away one free glazed doughnut in their bakery today. This is limited to one per person, while supplies last.
