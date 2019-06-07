Strong storms possible this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Friday! Scattered storms are wrapping up this morning, but we have even more on the way for this afternoon.
There may be a few lingering showers and storms this morning, but for the most part the rain should push out and dry up as clouds start to thin through the later morning hours.
Skies will start to clear out with sunshine peeking through by lunchtime and into the early afternoon. As skies clear out our temperatures will warm up, climbing into the mid-80s by the midafternoon.
This will create some instability which could lead to strong storms as we move into the afternoon and evening. Our main threat for storms will be strong gusty winds of 45-50 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
There will be a few isolated storms into overnight tonight and into early parts of Saturday. It does look like showers could last into early Saturday, but we should be mainly dry through the morning hours.
Scattered showers will pick up through the lunch hour Saturday and become wider spread through the afternoon. Some storms could bring some heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
These storms will continue into the evening and then we will dry up overnight. Sunday looks very similar to Sunday which scattered showers and storms as we move into the afternoon.
