Strong storms possible this afternoon

There may be a few lingering showers and storms this morning, but for the most part the rain should push out and dry up as clouds start to thin through the later morning hours. Skies will start to clear out with sunshine peeking through by lunchtime and into the early afternoon. As skies clear out our temperatures will warm up, climbing into the mid-80s by the midafternoon. This will create some instability which could lead to strong storms as we move into the afternoon and evening. Our main threat for storms will be strong gusty winds of 45-50 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.