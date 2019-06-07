Redstone Arsenal ‘thriving,’ primed for continued growth

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Where is Redstone Arsenal with their strategic plan- their priorities and focus? That’s what the installation’s leadership outlined on Friday during a media round table discussion.
Lt. Gen. Daly, Redstone Arsenal senior commander, and Col. Kelsey Smith, garrison commander, hosted the discussion at the Army Materiel Command’s headquarters to provide an overall update to the public.
There are four mission areas:
-Space exploration and ballistic missile defense
-Intelligence and homeland defense
-Research, development and engineering
-Worldwide logistics
“Redstone continues to be, as a federal center of excellence, thriving and relevant in its mission set,” Daly stated.
He touched on everything, from major initiatives to education to infrastructure improvements, like widening the outbound lanes of Gate 9, the main gate.
"We've already moved the gate back and expanded the inbound lanes. We're looking at this whole thought of potential growth," Daly explained.
With the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering coming to Huntsville as the state’s third magnet school, Daly says Redstone Arsenal has a great deal of involvement in the project.
"Making sure we have the right pipeline of workforce on one hand for the future, but also the right education at each level," he added.
There's a partnership with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The arsenal is leasing them 104 acres of land to expand Space Camp.
Two cross-functional teams for the Army Futures Command are on the arsenal and work is happening with hypersonics and directed energy.
Redstone Arsenal is a finalist to headquarter the new U.S. Space Command. A team of officials will be coming to the installation for a site survey. It is one of the six sites being considered.
“We will have a site visit and answer any question they may have specific to capabilities, etc. That will occur,” Daly said.
He stressed that the arsenal has a significant economic impact on the state, to the tune of more than $20 billion a year.
“It’s not just about the workforce within the gates of the arsenal, 40,000+ people, but indirectly, there’s another 40,000-60,000 people that are associated with the mission set of Redstone Arsenal,” Daly added.
Several months ago, LTG Daly outlined Redstone Arsenal’s approach to addressing an Army-wide crisis with on-post housing.
"I'm confident that we've turned the corner on that, not only in the short term but also in the future. I feel like we have a good road ahead in terms of our investment strategy," he said.
More than 1,000 people have granted recreational access to the installation with the new access badges.
Lots of growth is happening, like the FBI expanding footprint. Development also continues at Redstone Gateway.
“With the FBI increases and growth and projected growth, we’re looking at how we posture ourselves for the future because it’s a reality,” LTG Daly said. “We are focused not only on the current, but we have our foot firmly planted in the future as well. I feel confident that we’re writing history as we speak right now.”
