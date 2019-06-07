Main Street South kicks off revitalization, looking to lease top floor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A tucked away outlet in South Huntsville is getting a face lift.
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to ceremoniously kick of the renovations of Main Street South (located on 7500 South Memorial Parkway).
Executive Director of the South Huntsville Business Association Bekah Schmidt said the building is currently undergoing renovations, but the atrium (featuring a Canadian wood interior) won’t change.
Schmidt said ownership of the building is actively leasing the third floor of the building, which currently sits unoccupied.
She said interested potential lessee’s should reach out to Anusha Alapati at anusha@crunkletonassociates.com.
