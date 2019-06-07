Kroger on Drake Avenue in Huntsville is closing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kroger’s corporate office has announced the closure of one of its Huntsville stores.
The Kroger on Drake Avenue will close on July 13.
The company says all 100 associates will be offered employment at other area Kroger stores.
“This closing is necessary because the store has experienced significant losses for several years now including over $3 million in the last three years. Closing stores is always a last resort, and only considered after all other alternatives have been exhausted,” said corporate affairs manager Melissa Eads.
