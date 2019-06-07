Huntsville City Schools budget shortfalls may lead to teacher cuts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the last year, Huntsville City Schools leaders have worked tirelessly to turn around financial shortcomings and mishaps. In their latest move that they believe will save the system nearly $9 million, teachers and support staffers have been given the pink slip.
Tina Hancock is the new Chief Financial Officer. She joined the school system two months ago.
Fifty-seven teacher positions and 16 support staffers have been cut. Many of whom have already gotten the pink slip.
It’s not yet known if they will be rehired.
Most of the positions were eliminated through attrition and non-renewals. This was a move that allowed the system to save as many jobs as possible.
Hancock says the system’s instructional directors worked hand-in-hand with principals to send recommendations to the central office staff as to which positions would be cut.
“In order to get to our savings, we looked at a lot of things that did not touch the classroom as that did,” explained Hancock. "We looked at reducing different contracts. We looked at reclassifying funds. How could we reclassify those expenditures through other sources to maximize savings. "
The school system’s one month reserve should have $18.3 million. This two-year plan projection will get them back to $15 million.
Reducing bus routes, combining some after school programs along with these cuts, $8.73 million is projected to be saved, which equates to 116 positions. Though, the system only had to cut 57 teaching positions because of scaling back in other areas. 59 positions were ‘saved.’
Hancock added students can expect some larger than normal class sizes that still fall within state guidelines.
