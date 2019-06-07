Huntsville changing curbside recycling program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s curbside recycling program is going away. But officials are rolling out a new one to take its place.
It’s called the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA). This is a free, opt-in program that will begin Aug. 1 with monthly curbside recycling cart pickup.
Officials say the new automated program will be more efficient and user-friendly. The carts will replace the current 18-gallon bins with larger 95-gallon rolling carts with lids.
Items accepted will include number 1 and number 2 plastic bottles (where the neck is smaller than the bottom), aluminum, steel and bi-metal cans, mixed paper and cardboard.
Used motor oil and batteries will no longer be accepted in the curbside program. Those items can be taken to the new Household Hazardous Waste facility at 1055 A Cleaner Way, Huntsville. They are open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Solid Waste Disposal Authority executive director Doc Holladay said that it’s not only a matter of doing the job more efficiently, but it’s also about safety.
“We’ve outgrown the current system. Right now, we have drivers that get in and out of their truck probably 500 or 600 times a day. So it’s not very efficient with 18-gallon bins," said Holladay. "The other is it’s a safety issue. We pick up on a lot of four-lane roads these days. And having people get out of the truck beside the roadway is dangerous. And so this should automate the process,”
The current program is scheduled to end on July 31. Residents are encouraged to continue placing their bins on the curb for pickup until then.
In order to participate in the new RANA program and get a rolling recycling cart, residents must sign up at www.recycling-alliance.com or call (256) 801-CART (2278).
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.