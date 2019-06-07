Human error results in about 3,000 dead fish in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An environmental mishap leads to an estimated 3,000 fish killed in Athens. It’s being blamed on human error, and now the city of Athens could be fined by the state.
Athens wastewater crews were working on a sewer line near the Pilgrim’s Pride site when employee error led to a sewage spill that got into Swan Creek, killing thousands of fish.
Mayor Ronnie Marks says he’s already ordered an internal investigation, extra training for employees involved, and reprimands, but saying it was a regrettable error.
“ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) has even recognized what immediate action we took. It doesn’t take away from what happened but we immediate due diligence and we will correct this,” said Marks.
