Honoring Redstone Arsenal’s contribution to WWII and D-Day

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, we turned to Redstone Arsenal to learn about its unique contributions to World War II.
Back then, the Arsenal was a busy manufacturing installation, supplying the soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy.
At Building 111 on Redstone Arsenal, Claus Martel, historian for the U.S. Army Materiel Command, talked about its historical significance.
"It was from this building that the Chemical Corps directed efforts to help supply the forces who invaded Normandy with weapons and equipment," he explained.
Seventy five years ago, it was the headquarters building to what was Huntsville Arsenal and it was a very busy place.
"In June of 1944, the Army here at Redstone was in full production mode, producing munitions and certain types of incendiary and chemical weapons for both the Pacific and European theater," Martel said.
The only day the employees had off was Christmas Day. They worked every other holiday, including Thanksgiving. The production lines ran 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“The Army leadership at Redstone was not aware of when D-Day would happen. They knew eventually that the Armed Forces and allies would invade continental Europe. All they knew is that it was coming,” Martel said. “When D-Day happened, they did not know that the war would be over in 11 months. They had no idea how much longer the war would go on. They knew D-Day was a step but the installation was still on full production status.”
There were a lot of women working there whose husbands and boyfriends were in the Armed Forces. They were very concerned for their loved ones as the invasion began.
"The only thing we knew here at Redstone was that we needed to continue production because we didn't know how the story was going to end," Martel added. "We had 20,000 people, the majority of them were women, who were working on these very dangerous production lines providing the ordnance, the weapons, the gas masks for those who were hitting the beaches in Normandy."
The Army interviewed some of the female workers, including Thelma Brooks. She shared her experience as a Huntsville Arsenal WWII Worker, saying: “I just loved the people I was working with. That was a big accomplishment to me to meet all those people and to know them and to have friendship with them and some of them I still do.”
The headquarters building and old post hospital, Building 112, are still used today- structures with an incredible past woven into the fabric of our nation’s story.
The Redstone Arsenal complex established a commendable record in World War II as one of the best equipped, most productive chemical munitions manufacturing centers in the nation. More than 45,200,000 unites ammunition were loaded and assembled for shipment at the arsenal complex from March 1942 and September 1945, and more than 27,000,000 items of chemical munitions having a total value of more than $134.5 million (or $2 billion in 2019 dollars) were produced. For their exceptional work, personnel at the arsenal complex won the prestigious Army-Navy "E" Award nine different times for their outstanding record in the production of war equipment.
“There are more than 40,000 people who work on the arsenal now who have no idea that the its genesis started as a manufacturing installation. Before they even thought about bringing the rocket team here, this was a manufacturing facility and strictly a manufacturing facility for the Army Ordnance Corps and the Army Chemical Corps,” Martel said.
