Former NE Alabama police officer charged with trafficking meth

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former police officer is under arrest in DeKalb County.
Ryan Evans, 35, of Section was arrested Tuesday by agents with the DeKalb County Drug Task Force.
Investigators say they found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
The sheriff’s office confirms Evans is a former officer with the Section Police Department but left the department several years ago.
Evans was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (meth), second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
