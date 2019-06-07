Do’s and don’ts when dealing with illegal robocalls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Did you know that many robocalls are legal.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allows them for some informational or noncommercial purposes, such as polling, political campaigning and outreach by nonprofit groups, including AARP.
Illegal robocalls include telemarketing spam. This means automated sales calls from companies that you have not authorized to contact you, as well as attempts at outright theft. Prerecorded messages dangle goodies like all-expenses-paid travel or demand payment for nonexistent debts to get you to send money or give up sensitive personal data. Recent examples include the social security scam, jury duty scams or health insurance scams.
To get you to pick up the call, scammers use “spoofing.” This is when they fake the area code or the prefix that appears in your caller ID to make the call seem local and make you think someone you know is calling. Spoofing has given the criminals the upper hand. A recent survey by AARP found that U.S. adults are more likely to answer a call seemingly from a local area code (59 percent), an area code where friends or family live (44 percent) or an area code and telephone exchange that matches their own (36 percent).
The survey also found people are more likely to be ensnared by scam pitches involving threatened losses—“You owe unpaid taxes” or “You are facing jail time for missing jury duty”—than those promising rewards—“You’ve won the foreign lottery” or “You qualify for a free vacation.”
A bill with bipartisan support has already passed the U.S. Senate. The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act or “TRACED Act,” would require telecom providers to use call authentication technology that would block many illegal robocalls. The legislation, endorsed by AARP, now heads to the House for its consideration.
Do’s
- Add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry at www.donotcall.gov or at 1-888-382-1222.
- Explore free or low-cost call blocking options that are compatible with your phone and your service provider.
- Verify the identity of a questionable caller – look up the number and call them directly.
- Report scam calls to the proper authorities.
Don’ts
- Don’t answer calls directly– instead, screen incoming calls with voicemail.
- Don’t press any keys or say something in response to a prerecorded message.
- Don’t follow instructions to “speak to a live operator.”
- Don’t rely on Caller ID alone. The number can be ‘spoofed’ to appear legitimate.
