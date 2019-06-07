Do’s and don’ts when dealing with illegal robocalls

To get you to pick up the call, scammers use “spoofing.” This is when they fake the area code or the prefix that appears in your caller ID to make the call seem local and make you think someone you know is calling. Spoofing has given the criminals the upper hand. A recent survey by AARP found that U.S. adults are more likely to answer a call seemingly from a local area code (59 percent), an area code where friends or family live (44 percent) or an area code and telephone exchange that matches their own (36 percent).