'14 days and nights on the water’: Decatur veteran remembers Omaha Beach

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Born and raised in Decatur, Alabama, World War II veteran Ross Malone Jr. remembers D-Day different than most.
Malone served in the army guarding prisoners of war and depots. His battalion got to Normandy more than a week after D-Day.
“Fourteen days and nights on the water. Couldn’t see nothing but water and the white seagulls flying around, but that’s all you could see. It was rough, I haven’t been on a ship since,” Malone explained.
It’s 75 years later, and Malone says he still never plans on getting on a boat again.
When they arrived to Omaha Beach, Malone says the scene still remains clear in his mind today.
“You could see, see bodies all out there in the harbor, but you couldn’t do nothing to help them. You just had to keep moving. That was the sad part about it," Malone said.
Before the war, Mr. Malone had different plans for his life. Plans that did not include going into the military.
“I wanted to be a baseball player,” Malone said.
Malone was one of the lucky players that played alongside legendary Jackie Robinson, right here in Decatur.
Even though military wasn’t in Malone’s plan, it was in his DNA. His father served in World War I and his grandfather served in the Spanish-American War.
The genetics go even further.
“My daddy lived to be 104, my granddaddy lived to be 112. So, I’m gonna stay until the good Lord says it’s time," Malone said.
Malone is 97-years-old.
Malone told WAFF 48 News the hardships of serving during WWII, however he says coming back to the U.S. was even harder.
“Thinking about all the fellas that are gone, even fellas that are in our group right here in Decatur," Malone continued.
Malone says at the end of the day, he’s proud to have served our country.
Now, Malone is apart of the ‘Forever Young’ veterans group in North Alabama. It’s a group of dozens of military veterans who spend time together throughout the year.
Malone says he’s thankful for those friendships and connections he’s made in Forever Young.
