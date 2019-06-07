Athens Utilities considering rate increase for late 2019

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just one of many across Alabama, Athens Utilities is proposing a rate increase to meet growing Tennessee Valley Authority demands. The utility company presented to the Athens City Council Monday.
The new rates could have an affect on monthly bills depending upon usage.
“Something for us that’s manageable may not be for others," said one Athens resident.
In the presentation to Council, officials say starting in 2020 they will have to pay a grid access charge of $5.9 million or $475,000 per month. Those are fees paid to TVA. The charge is a fixed charge based on the previous 5-year average killowatt per hour (kWh).
Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said in his presentation that TVA will require a restructuring of retail rates. To reduce Athens Electric Department’s risk of similar change needs to be made to retail rates. His proposal is to implement increased fixed charges while reducing energy charges. Even with all of these changes, Davis told Council the utility company would not see any increase in revenue.
The proposal is to increase the current customer charge of $12 to $16.
Other changes are proposed at the usage level. Those using 2,000 kilowatt hours per month or more would pay less, according to the proposed rate structure.
On average, most customers use 1,387 kWh per month and pay $139.99. The proposal would bump that up to $143.66, or a 2.6% change. A customers using 1,500 kWh per month are paying $150.42. The proposal would bring that up 4% to $152.58.
“Fortunately, our family is a two-income family. So, it’s a little bit easier on us but I know a lot of families have a one-income household and just a minor increase in their daily expenses is hard," said Athens neighborhood Ann Upton."
“Look at the single mom that is balancing two jobs trying to take care of her kids. So, it could be really tough on someone,” said Upton’s husband Ron.
If Athens Utilities takes no action, TVA will implement a default rate structure. The revised residential rate would be a 3 block rate:
- A rate for the first 500 kWh
- A rate for the next 1000 kWh
- A rate for all kWh above 1500
The council will adopt the Athens Utilities fiscal year 2019-2020 budget at the council’s next meeting June 24.
