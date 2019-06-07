Alabama working on railroad safety after ranking 6th in most train involved fatalities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is ranked number six for most train versus vehicle fatalities in the United States.
Alabama Operation Lifesaver is trying to lower that statistic and they are using education to do it.
Every 3 hours, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the U.S. Most drivers think that having a crossing gate rail makes the crossing more safe, but more wrecks actually happen at crossings with gates and lights than they do at crossings without any working signs.
A lot of people walked about the Calera railroad museum Thursday afternoon learning about the dangers that surround railroad crossings. Drivers are too often making the deadly decision to try and beat the guard rails so they don’t have to wait, but that train gets here much faster than you think.
It usually takes trains about 2 miles to come to a complete stop, so if you pull in front of them there is not much they can do. Experts say these tragedies can be prevented.
This same event takes place again Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Railroad Museum in Calera. The event is free and includes a train ride.
