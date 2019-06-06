State of Alabama census lawsuit to proceed after federal ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit filed by the state of Alabama against several federal departments has been allowed to proceed after a federal district court ruled to deny a federal government motion to drop the case.
Back in May 2018, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Census Bureau arguing against the inclusion of people who have entered the country illegally in the final census count. Marshall and Brooks said this action would lead to the state of Alabama losing representation in Congress and the Electoral College through the loss of a seat and a vote.
“I am grateful that the U.S. District Court has agreed with us and denied the federal government’s motion to dismiss our census lawsuit,” said Marshall. “Alabama will continue to make its case that the Constitution and federal law require that each state’s share of federal political power in Congress be apportioned based on the number of people who are lawfully present in the United States and that illegal aliens must not be included in that calculation.”
In the ruling issued Wednesday, a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Alabama ruled that the state of Alabama and Brooks “adequately alleged that they will be harmed by the inclusion of illegal aliens in the census.”
