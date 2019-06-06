More rain & storms day by day

There will be better chances at stronger storms as we move into the overnight tonight and into Friday. Storms will be scattered on Friday, but if we see any sunshine that will help fuel up the atmosphere a bit to lead to some stronger storms. Stronger storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. There will be more scattered storms as we move into Saturday with heavier showers and storms continuing into the end of the weekend and start of next week. We have a First Alert out for Friday and Saturday. Flooding could be possible in some spots as well with the potential for 2 to 4 inches of rain and localize amounts over 5 inches.