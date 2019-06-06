More rain & storms day by day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your umbrella handy today because we have more rain and storms on the way today and throughout the rest of the weekend.
Several spots are seeing light to moderate showers out there this morning and they should continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Some showers could have some embedded thunderstorms which could bring in some locally heavier rainfall. Showers and storms should stick with us through the remainder of the day with temperatures staying into the upper 70s and low 80s.
There could be a break in the rain during the afternoon and evening, but showers look to be off and on all day long.
There will be better chances at stronger storms as we move into the overnight tonight and into Friday. Storms will be scattered on Friday, but if we see any sunshine that will help fuel up the atmosphere a bit to lead to some stronger storms.
Stronger storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. There will be more scattered storms as we move into Saturday with heavier showers and storms continuing into the end of the weekend and start of next week. We have a First Alert out for Friday and Saturday.
Flooding could be possible in some spots as well with the potential for 2 to 4 inches of rain and localize amounts over 5 inches.
