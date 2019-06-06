MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery girl’s artwork could be featured on Google’s homepage, but she needs your vote to make that happen.
Alanna Johnson graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in May and will be attending the Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall.
“I’m going to SCAD in Savannah, Georgia. It’s an art college and I’m going to be majoring in animation," Johnson said.
Johnson entered Google’s 11th annual Doodle for Google competition. The theme this year was “When I grow up, I hope.” The title of Johnson’s doodle is “When I grow up, I hope we’re still friends.”
“I drew a photograph with three friends in it. It’s me, my friend Azura and my friend Erika. It’s surrounded by things that represent friendship, like a friendship bracelet, a chrysanthemum and a little heart," Johnson said.
Johnson’s doodle was chosen to represent the state of Alabama in the national Doodle for Google competition. Johnson was one of the 53 state and territory winners selected.
“I was super shocked because my friends had also entered their doodles in it, and their doodles were really nice, and I didn’t think I would get it but I was really excited," Johnson said.
From now until Friday, the public can vote for their favorite doodles on doodle4google.com.
The five doodles with the most votes will advance to the national competition, where they will be judged by three noteworthy judges: Mandy Manning, the 2018 National Teacher of the Year, Kermit the Frog and Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show.”
Aside from having their doodle featured on the homepage of Google for a day, the national winner will also win a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will receive $50,000 to go towards the establishment or improvement of its computer lab or technology program.
“It would help me pay for one year at SCAD, and because SCAD is really expensive it would help a lot," Johnson said.
