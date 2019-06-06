Member of HPD Citizens Advisory Council gives insight into incident review board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An incident review board will soon be looking at the evidence in a shooting involving two Huntsville police officers.
David Little, a financial adviser, has taken part in several of the incident review boards as a member of the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council.
It's a diverse group made up of local residents. They give an outside perspective- a voice for the citizens the department works to serve and protect.
"The Advisory Council was formed back in 2010 by the city council to bring a citizen's perspective to police work, the policies and procedures, and to strengthen the relationship between the community and the police department," Little explained.
The Citizens Advisory Council is invited to take part in incident review boards, along with members of the District Attorney’s Office, City Attorney’s Office, civil counsel that represents the police department, command staff, and investigators.
An incident review board will soon convene to examine an officer involved shooting that happened at an apartment complex last week. It claimed the life of Crystal Ragland, 32. Officials say she did not listen to officers' pleas to drop her gun.
"The firing did not occur until Ragland drew her gun on officers, and that came after a lengthy period of time of them asking her to drop her gun. She denied every having a gun, even though the officers could see it," Lt. Michael Johnson said. "During the verbal exchange, she told the officers to shoot her. She made that statement more than once before drawing the weapon."
A full autopsy has been ordered, including toxicology.
Huntsville police expect the incident review board into the deadly officer involved shooting involving Ragland to take place in the next two weeks. Ragland, an Army veteran, suffered from mental health issues, including PTSD, according to her family. Her funeral is set for Friday.
The incident review board will look at everything that's been gathered, including body cam footage from the officers on the scene and witness statements.
“We can watch it from start to finish to see all the evidence, all the testimony,” Little stated.
The incident review boards are geared at determining if policies and procedures were followed. Sometimes, some training might come out of it or an amendment to policy. HPD will also seek input from the Citizens Advisory Council.
"It's an honor and it's also just eye-opening. They aren't cavalier in any way. No matter what the incident is, they take them very seriously. The chief can call an incident review for just about anything. Typically, they revolve around use of force. But if an officer is involved in a car wreck, maybe they want to look at that and what happened," Little said.
The Advisory Council had input when HPD wanted to implement tasers and body cameras. They rotate which members of the council participate in incident review boards.
“They’re very serious, but they’re also very transparent,” Little added.
