Internalizing instinct: Deputies perfecting the use of firearms

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - As a mechanic, you have tools in your toolbox you use every day. However, it’s more uncommon to have a firearm in that toolbox.
For law enforcement, carrying a firearm is second nature.
“Using a firearm is a simple task, but being able to use a firearm in stressful situations in different climates and in different landscapes is tough,” firearm instructor Robert Irvin said.
Deputies are required to get firearm certified annually, so they’re prepared for any situation.
“You have to train to where you can perform off instinct. It could be an active shooter or a hostage situation, you never know what you’re getting into,” Irvin said.
The Morgan County deputies put WAFF 48 News to the test. Reporter Jenna Rae went through the course herself.
The training is timed with certain ranges and shots. Deputies have to shoot a 70 percent or higher to pass the certification.
Rae got that 70 percent. Most deputies shoot much higher, which may be reassuring.
“The average here for a county deputy is about 85 percent or higher,” Irvin said.
He says, a majority of them shoot in the high 90s.
“When officers are met with a certain situation, with a difficult situation, the instincts that they receive from the training will kick in,” Irvin explained.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.