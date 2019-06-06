Huntsville native Craig Kimbrel signs contract to play for Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAFF) - Huntsville native Craig Kimbrel woke up a very happy man Thursday.
The former Lee High School pitcher has sealed the deal with the Chicago Cubs on a 3-year contract. The deal’s worth $43 million and includes a fourth-year option. He’ll receive $10 million this season and $16 million in 2020 and 2021.
He is expected to pitch before June 20.
Kimbrel is a seven time All-Star and is the youngest pitcher in MLB history to record 300 saves.
Kimbrel was a free agent for seven months. He was with the Red Sox in 2018.
