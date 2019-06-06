Huntsville, Hazel Green alums selected in MLB draft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been all about the major League Baseball draft this week, and two players from north Alabama have made the cut.
Jordan Beck was a part of the first ever state title team at Hazel Green. The Trojans’ former first baseman got the phone call from the Red Sox Wednesday morning in the 14th round of the MLB draft.
Beck was MLB draft pick number 437 overall. He’s got a full ride to Tennessee to play ball with the Volunteers this fall.
Also in MLB draft news, Huntsville High’s former pitcher, Graham Ashcraft, just became UAB’s highest drafted baseball player in program history. He was drafted in the 6th round by the Reds.
Ashcraft is a red shirt sophomore at UAB and caught the eyes of scouts back in high school by hitting 99 mph in his first career start at Huntsville High.
