Honoring Alabama D-Day hero Ray Lambert on 75th anniversary of Normandy invasion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Seventy-five years ago, thousands of American troops gave their lives to save the free world. Most of them were gunned down in the first wave to hit the beaches of Normandy, France.
The weather was horrible, the resistance was fierce, and the assault was chaotic and bloody. But thanks to pure grit, the Allies took Normandy by nightfall.
More than 4,400 Allied troops would die that day. Their sacrifice made the defeat of Nazi Germany possible. If the D-Day invasion of occupied France had failed, our world might look much different today.
More than 60 American vets who landed on D-Day were back on that beach this June 6 at the commemoration ceremony at Normandy.
President Donald Trump greeted some of them personally, then honored all of them in his speech. The president said they are among the very greatest Americans to ever live. He called our debt to them everlasting and our gratitude undying.
One of the veterans on stage with Trump was Alabama native Ray Lambert. His incredible survival story was shared with the world. His proud family in Huntsville was touched to see him honored.
The decorated World War II medic risked his life to save the heroes of D-Day. There was a standing ovation for Lambert during the President's speech.
"Ray is here with us today with his fourth Purple Heart and his third Silver Star from Omaha. Ray, the free world salutes you," President Trump stated.
Lambert, a 98-year-old US Army medic who saved numerous lives on the beaches of Normandy despite being seriously injured himself, is a Chilton County native with ties to Huntsville. His granddaughters and great-granddaughter visited WAFF and talked about all of the network coverage.
"We're so thrilled that he received the honor that he deserved," said Lori Shotts, Ray Lambert's granddaughter.
Lambert had been shot twice on D-Day and suffered a broken back, but he didn't stop helping others until he fell unconscious.
"People were getting shot left and right, including himself. He took a bullet right away in his arm when he came off and also in his leg. He found a rock, the rock that's now known as Ray's rock, and he started pulling men around that rock to keep them safe because that's the only shelter they had. It's estimated that he saved about 15 men that day," Ray Lambert's granddaughter.
Lambert talked to Tom Brokaw about it.
"I said,God, please give me a chance to save just one more man," Lambert said in the interview with the legendary journalist.
As he was pulling another man who was stuck in barbed wire, another Higgins boat pulled up and dropped its ramp and it hit Lambert and broke his back. He was still able to get the soldier hung up in barbed wire to the rock before losing consciousness.
"He still says he doesn't know why God listened that day but we're all here. So we always remind him that he has has us and we're his legacy," added Dr. Olivia Mann, Ray Lambert's great-granddaughter.
Lambert's book, titled "Every Man A Hero," came out on Memorial Day. He was in all three invasions- Sicily, Africa and Normandy- and the book covers that. It is for sale everywhere, including Costco, Books A Million, Barnes and Noble and Amazon.
“When they were discussing naming the book, one of the suggestions to him was Ray Lambert: A Hero, but he said he wanted Every Man A Hero because all men who were over in Normandy deserve to be recognized,” Grubbs added.
Lambert and his relatives have traveled to Omaha Beach in previous years to mark the anniversary of D-Day and his family was glad he could be there for the milestone anniversary.
“It’s surreal to see all of the stories coming out now featuring my grandfather. For years, we’ve heard these stories straight from him, but now, seeing it finally being shared on a national and international level and something for everyone to enjoy and to understand, it’s so wonderful,” Grubbs stated.
Lambert's part of a dying generation of veterans who witnessed the largest amphibious assault during World War II and he feels it's important to share his story so that it's not lost.
“Sometimes we don’t realize the impact that their service and acts of bravery had on our country and on the world. It just means so much that they get that recognition because for so long, a lot of them didn’t or couldn’t talk about it,” Shotts added. “It’s wonderful to hear the stories and for everyone just to understand it a little bit better.”
