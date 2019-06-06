Fugitive suspect caught in Madison murder case; 8th suspect still sought

Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey (Source: Madison Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 6, 2019 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 3:03 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The seventh suspect in Madison’s Skyline Road murder case is now in custody after weeks on the run.

Madison police say 19-year-old Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey was caught by U.S. marshals in Jacksonville, Florida. He will be extradited to Madison on warrants for murder and burglary.

Harvey was identified as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Luke Pratt last month. The murder stemmed from a home invasion with intentions of stealing drugs and money.

Six other suspects have been arrested. Investigators say another suspect has been identified, and they anticipate having that person in custody by the end of the week.

