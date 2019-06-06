Fentanyl suspect found passed out in car in Guntersville, police say

James Verdel Evans (Source: Guntersville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 6, 2019 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 4:36 PM

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville police have arrested a man they believe is a key person behind a lot of the fentanyl in the area.

Police say they found 40-year-old James Verdel Evans passed out behind the wheel of a car at the Marathon gas station on Henry Street.

They said there was a gun next to him on the car seat. He was initially detained on a charge of failing to have a pistol permit. Evans is a convicted felon so he is not allowed to have a pistol.

Police say as he was taken in they found out he had 5 grams of fentanyl, as well as meth, marijuana, prescriptions pills.

Police say a “pindrop” amount of fentanyl could be fatal.

Evans was already out on bond for charges of trafficking/distributing heroin

He is in jail with no bond at this time.

