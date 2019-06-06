Fentanyl suspect found passed out in car in Guntersville, police say

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville police have arrested a man they believe is a key person behind a lot of the fentanyl in the area.
Police say they found 40-year-old James Verdel Evans passed out behind the wheel of a car at the Marathon gas station on Henry Street.
They said there was a gun next to him on the car seat. He was initially detained on a charge of failing to have a pistol permit. Evans is a convicted felon so he is not allowed to have a pistol.
Police say as he was taken in they found out he had 5 grams of fentanyl, as well as meth, marijuana, prescriptions pills.
Police say a “pindrop” amount of fentanyl could be fatal.
Evans was already out on bond for charges of trafficking/distributing heroin
He is in jail with no bond at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.