Dolly Parton on what’s new in Pigeon Forge

Parton joined us live via satellite from Pigeon Forge on Thursday morning to talk about the all-new Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and the Wildwood Grove expansion at Dollywood, which just opened a few weeks ago. “This is a show that’s done really well in Myrtle Beach, and people seem to love it!” Parton said. “It’s a pirates theme with music I’ve been a part of putting that together, so we’re all going to be pirates, and the food’s good!”