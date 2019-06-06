Cook Museum of Natural Science to open Friday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - When you think of museums, you often think of quiet places with a lot of reading. However, the new Cook Museum is totally different.
You have interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and even live animals.
The immersive experience is so unique to Decatur and to the region.
You go through several different exhibits, habitats and biomes which introduce you to nearly everything on this planet.
There's terrariums with live reptiles, there's exhibits with the arctic and the desert.
You can dive into the depths of the ocean with the 15-thousand gallon saltwater tank.
You even get a change to hang in the trees, in an interactive forest.
After years of planning, the museum is finally open.
Museum directors want you to get the most out of it and enjoy the full experience.
“Our mission is to get families and kids in particular excited and inspired to go out and discover, go out and do things. Biomimicry is based on the idea that we can learn from nature and apply that to our modern technology. That’s kind of, again, at the heart of what we do. We want people to just be inspired by the natural world” Cook Museum Marketing and PR director, Mike Taylor, said.
The grand opening for the new Cook Museum is Friday at 9 a.m.
The first visitors will being tours at 11 a.m.
They are recommending you buy tickets ahead of time online. For more information, click here.
