The victim’s family from last Friday’s arson house fire in Tuscumbia speaks out

TUSCUMBIA , Ala. (WAFF) - The victim’s family from last Friday’s arson house fire in Tuscumbia talked to WAFF exclusively. Terry Rumph is facing multiple charges after setting his ex-fiance’s home on fire.
This is the house Terry Rumph allegedly set fire to last Friday night. Toni Howard Rumph’s ex-fiancé and her mother have lived here more than 40 years. The couple parted ways a few months ago.
Rumph is accused of stalking the family before he allegedly set the fire last Friday. It’s believed Rumph got into the home from this side window where he allegedly started the fire. Thankfully no one was home when the blaze erupted.
Today was the first time Shalander Howard and her sister were able to get into the home to asses the damage. You see charred pieces of furniture, clothing, pictures, and family heirlooms destroyed by fire.
“We found a few picture books that are untouched and found a few pictures on the wall that we didn’t think would be salvageable, said, Howard.”
Howard says thankfully, Rumph is locked up, but they still fear for their safety.
“We are trying to move forward and trying to see what we can do and try to build my mothers house. Figure out what we can to possibly rebuild my mother’s house and try to get my sister some clothes and shoes she has to return to work, said Howard.”
Howard says they hope to get some help from the Red Cross.
They are also seeking donations on their gofundmepage to help pay for damages.
