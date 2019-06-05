Theft, burglary suspect sought in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Terry Don Wooten for multiple theft and burglary warrants.
Wooten is 6 feet 4 inches tall and about 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is wanted in connection to multiple thefts in the area.
Deputies say Wooten fled them on Wednesday in a Gold Chevrolet Impala with a Jackson County (39) tag on DeKalb County Road 48 near Powell. He is believed to still be in the area.
Wooten is suspected to have stolen a motorcycle from the Powell area several weeks ago. He is also suspected to have broken into several other houses.
If you see Wooten or know of his whereabouts, call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
“If the public has any information on where Mr. Wooten is hiding or spots him, please give us a call. He led our deputies and investigators on a dangerous chase earlier today. Someone could have been seriously hurt or killed,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Wooten has deprived many citizens of both DeKalb and Jackson Counties of their property, and we wish to bring him to justice for it.”
