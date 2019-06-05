Shoals student who collapsed during workout now in stable condition

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A high school athlete from the Shoals is recovering after collapsing during workouts this week.
14-year-old Kenan Jones of Shoals Christian School was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning. He was working out with the football team when he collapsed.
Kenan was given CPR and placed in the ICU at Huntsville Hospital. He was eventually transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
We have learned Kenan is in stable condition.
His family says he went into cardiac arrest, but its not yet clear why that happened.
Kenan is the son of the head of Shoals Christian School.
