Phone scammers impersonating Huntsville Police Department employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are warning that phone scammers are still out there.
They say this time, the scammers are using real HPD personnel names to gain your trust. They then try to scare the person on the other line by claiming a warrant has been issued and you must send money to clear your name.
They’ve already received three inquiries about this. Police say two were individuals who did not comply with the callers request and did not fall victim to the scam. Police say one person did, however. That case is currently under investigation.
Remember, HPD does not solicit for funds in any fashion over the phone.
If you have a similar call under these circumstances, please ask for a callback number then call the non-emergency HPD information desk at 256-427-7009.
