New campsites coming to Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction is underway at Ditto Landing to expand their campsites.
Those who travel Hobbs Island Road may have noticed crews working near the main entrance.
“We have a plan in place to increase the number of campsites. These campsites will be full-service campsites. We'll be adding about 40 sites to our property. That's going to over double our campsite inventory and that's going to bring electric, water and sewage access for all of these sites,” explained Brandi Quick, executive director of Ditto Landing.
There will also be a new entrance with a guard shack.
“For our security guard to stay and keep an eye on entrances and exits, just really open up the entryway into Ditto,” Quick said.
Ditto Landing has fully rebounded from flooding in February and March. The area where construction is happening was not impacted.
“We're really excited to be able to open this property and be able to keep it open, even if the waters get up a little bit. Right now, we have sewage in and we're working on putting down base for the roads,” Quick stated.
The rest of project is out for bid. A pre-bid meeting with be Thursday morning at 10 at the corner of Fountain Circle and Williams Avenue.
“That's going to be for putting in the electrical, water and roads and finishing out these camp sites for us to be able to use them,” Quick added.
If bids come back within budget, she anticipates that work starting in July and finishing before the fall camping season wraps up.
It's all part of the master plan for Ditto Landing and there will be more phases to expand and add even more campsites in the future.
“As demand increases and people learn about Ditto landing and come to enjoy our greenways and all the things we have to offer, we absolutely expect to grow,” Quick said.
You can read more about the Ditto Landing Master Plan by clicking here.
“This effort is the city and the county and the marina and port authority all working together to bring a quality of life initiative to Huntsville. Right now, we are the gateway for Huntsville to get to the river and we need to expand on that and really take advantage of what we have to offer,” Quick added.
If you’re looking to plan your next visit to Ditto Landing, they are having their Marina Day Celebration & 4th Annual Reelin N Smokin Backyard BBQ Competition are this weekend.
