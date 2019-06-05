More humidity today with afternoon storms

We have seen some light showers move through the Valley this morning and we are expecting more showers and storms later in the day. Clouds will move in and out of the Valley throughout the day today, but we will stay mainly cloudy. By this afternoon we are expecting isolated thunderstorms to develop and spread out as we move into the later afternoon hours. Not everyone will see the rain today, but those that do can expect periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning. Storms will break up by sundown, but they will be back as we move into the morning hours on Thursday.