More humidity today with afternoon storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! Grab your umbrella! You’re going to need it here over the next several days.
We have seen some light showers move through the Valley this morning and we are expecting more showers and storms later in the day.
Clouds will move in and out of the Valley throughout the day today, but we will stay mainly cloudy. By this afternoon we are expecting isolated thunderstorms to develop and spread out as we move into the later afternoon hours.
Not everyone will see the rain today, but those that do can expect periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning.
Storms will break up by sundown, but they will be back as we move into the morning hours on Thursday.
Showers and storms are expected again on Thursday, with most spots seeing storms by the morning commute.
Storms throughout the day on Thursday will be a little more widespread, but they will be sporadic throughout the day. Temperatures tomorrow will likely hover around 80-degrees.
This is just the start to an active pattern. Heavier rain and storms are expected again Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Between now and the end of the weekend there could be some spots that pick up more than 3 to 4 inches.
Strong storms are possible on Friday with flooding possible into the weekend due to the heavy rain. Rainfall finally looks to wrap up by Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.