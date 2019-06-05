Madison police have now linked 8 men to deadly home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a complicated murder case with a lot of players. Madison police investigators say they’ve connected eight people to a home invasion that left one dead and another wounded.
On Wednesday, two of the men charged in the case appeared in court.
Prosecutors say Hunter Moore was the mastermind behind the home invasion last month with a group of guys who set their sights on a house in Madison on Skyline Road with the goal to “hit a lick,” or rob the people inside.
"They had a meeting about they were going to hit this lick and they had it planned out. It required two on each door and drivers and lookouts and they brought pretty much everyone they knew into this tragedy over some weed and an Xbox," said Madison County Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett.
Investigators testified that Moore shot and wounded a man when his crew stormed into the house. Moore said the gun fired accidentally during a struggle.
Austin Holmes, another suspect in the case, was also in court on Wednesday. He waived his preliminary hearing. According to Madison police, he admitted to fatally stabbing a man during the home invasion. Luke Pratt lost his life.
"The investigator did testify that Mr. Holmes gave a statement that he was in the individual that did the stabbing. We've yet to see that interview. We've yet to be able to review it," said Larry Marsili, Austin Holmes' Attorney.
"As part of the discovery process, we anticipate we'll get a copy of that interview and be able to review it. We'll go over it with Mr. Holmes and see what experts, if any, that might be needed on the defense side to combat the charges," he added.
In all, eight people have been linked to the deadly attack. A lot of investigative work has gone into building cases against each person accused of participating in the crime.
“It makes it a little more complicated. You’re going to have that many versions of the events. People see things differently. People remember things differently. It’s just a lot of information to weed through.That’s why we have the jury system. That part doesn’t change,” Marsili stated.
Moore and Holmes are charged with capital murder. Their cases will head to a grand jury. Prosecutors are not to seeking the death penalty against them.
Logan Cypret, Caeleb Kegley, Hunter Dubois, Larry Watts and Lucas Kemp are the other suspects. Kenneth Khesahn Harvey is still on the run. He is believed to be in Florida. They all face charges of murder and burglary.
Prosecutors say Moore coordinated everyone’s roles. He was familiar with the house on Skyline Road because he previously purchased marijuana from one of the men who lived there, investigators said on the stand.
Five men went into the house, entering through the garage. Two stayed in the driveway and one was in the truck they all rode in to the scene, some of the men sitting in the flatbed part of the pickup. An XBox was stolen. No drugs were found in the house, according to investigators, and no money was taken. Watts was armed with an axe, Moore with a gun and Holmes with a knife, according to testimony. The gun and axe have been recovered, but the knife was thrown into the Tennessee River.
“This case is difficult on all sides. There are lives that are shattered, from victims to victims’ families, but some of these parents have to be absolutely devastated. These young men’s lives are forever going to be altered from this,” Barnett said.
