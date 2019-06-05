Madison police have now linked 8 men to deadly home invasion

Five men went into the house, entering through the garage. Two stayed in the driveway and one was in the truck they all rode in to the scene, some of the men sitting in the flatbed part of the pickup. An XBox was stolen. No drugs were found in the house, according to investigators, and no money was taken. Watts was armed with an axe, Moore with a gun and Holmes with a knife, according to testimony. The gun and axe have been recovered, but the knife was thrown into the Tennessee River.