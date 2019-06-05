Decatur police respond to heated officer exchange that went viral

Decatur police respond to heated officer exchange that went viral
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 12:00 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have responded to a verbal exchange captured on cellphone video between two men and an officer that went viral earlier in the week.

[READ MORE: Heated police exchange in AL goes viral; investigation underway]

Around 7:30 p.m., on May 24, a passerby saw two men near the intersection of 4th Street and 2nd Avenue. The passerby told police that one of the men was holding a handgun to the other man’s head. Upon their arrival, officers detained the men and discovered that one of the men was in possession of a handgun.

But after speaking to the men, the officers confirmed that the two men had been staging footage for a music video, during which one of the men did pose the handgun at the other person, however there was no criminal intent or malice. It was determined that the man who was in possession of the handgun had a valid permit to carry the firearm.

Statement from Dectaur Police Department

“ During the encounter, one of the responding officers demonstrated an unprofessional demeanor and conduct that was unbecoming of a Decatur Police Officer. The conduct displayed by the officer was not acceptable and is being addressed. Because this is a personnel matter currently under review, the department will not release any additional information. We expect our officers to conduct themselves in a professional and caring manner. We appreciate the Decatur community’s ongoing support for the Decatur Police Department, and we will continue to work to maintain the trust and respect of our citizens.”
Decatur Police Department

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.