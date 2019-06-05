Decatur police respond to heated officer exchange that went viral

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have responded to a verbal exchange captured on cellphone video between two men and an officer that went viral earlier in the week.
Around 7:30 p.m., on May 24, a passerby saw two men near the intersection of 4th Street and 2nd Avenue. The passerby told police that one of the men was holding a handgun to the other man’s head. Upon their arrival, officers detained the men and discovered that one of the men was in possession of a handgun.
But after speaking to the men, the officers confirmed that the two men had been staging footage for a music video, during which one of the men did pose the handgun at the other person, however there was no criminal intent or malice. It was determined that the man who was in possession of the handgun had a valid permit to carry the firearm.
Statement from Dectaur Police Department
