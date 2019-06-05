Convicted child predator charged with not registering after moving to Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County man has been arrested for a violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Marshal Martin Keely.
A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court charges Jason Wienk, 45,with failure to register or update registration in violation of SORNA.
Wienk was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in the Circuit Court of Winnebago County, Illinois. The conviction requires Wienk to register as a sex offender for life.
Prosecutors say Wienk moved across state lines to Alabama and did not register as a sex offender.
The U.S. Attorney;'s Office reports Wienk will be detained and held in federal custody pending disposition of this case.
“Sexual assault of an innocent child is despicable,” Town said. “U.S. Marshals proved in this case that sex offenders who flee to another state, and violate the law by not registering as a sex offender in that state, will be caught. Our net will always be bigger than their map. We appreciate the investigative work of the U.S. Marshals Service in Alabama and Illinois, and our partnership with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, in this investigation.”
Under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006, if a convicted sex offender travels to another state and fails to register as required by law, he or she is subject to federal prosecution that carries penalties of a fine and/or imprisonment for up to 10 years.
