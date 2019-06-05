Convicted child predator charged with not registering after moving to Alabama

“Sexual assault of an innocent child is despicable,” Town said. “U.S. Marshals proved in this case that sex offenders who flee to another state, and violate the law by not registering as a sex offender in that state, will be caught. Our net will always be bigger than their map. We appreciate the investigative work of the U.S. Marshals Service in Alabama and Illinois, and our partnership with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, in this investigation.”