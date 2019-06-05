Athens city employee helps rescue teen from burning house

Athens city employee helps rescue teen from burning house
Source: Athens
June 5, 2019 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 2:00 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Building Inspector Clifton Kirby helped to rescue a teenager from a burning home in Athens.

Kirby was driving by a home on Nick Davis Road in Athens when he saw a garage fire. Kirby went to the door and didn’t get anyone to answer.

He then went around to the home’s basement and knocked out a window and helped get a sleeping teenager out of the home safely.

Kirby also serves as a reserve police officer for Athens.

Thankfully no one was injured in the fire, we are told the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released yet.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.