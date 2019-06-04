Vegetation burn restrictions in place for some Alabama counties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are vegetation burning restrictions from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Before burning is considered, vegetation must be taken to an ADEM-permitted landfill. It should also be allowed to decompose naturally by leaving it on the property from which it is generated. It can also be taken to a location off site, but it cannot be burned there.
If all conditions below are met, the vegetation may be burned:
- Only clean (no fuel or non-vegetative refuse added) vegetation may be burned.
- It must be burned on the property from which it is generated.
- The burning must be at least 500 feet from the nearest occupied dwelling and a distance from any road that would prevent visibility issues from the smoke.
- The fire should be started between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. No vegetation should be added to the fire after 3 p.m.
- No vegetative or land-clearing burning is allowed from May 1 to October 31 of each year in the following counties: Baldwin, Mobile, DeKalb, Montgomery, Etowah, Morgan, Jefferson, Shelby, Lawrence, Russell, Madison and Talladega. Some agricultural and silvicultural burning may be allowed in these counties during these months with prior approval from ADEM and the Alabama Forestry Commission. Unless prohibited for drought and safety reasons, the burn ban does not prohibit the use of outdoor fireplaces and camp fires.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This week, WAFF 48 News ran a report saying there was a statewide burn ban in effect. That information was incorrect. There is no burn ban from the Alabama Forestry Commission. This story has been updated to reflect there is only vegetation burn restrictions for specific counties.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.