Summer automotive academy in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of local kids just got some real-world schooling in a well-paying career that wouldn't saddle them with years of paying off college loans.
Calhoun Community College is teaming up with Woody Anderson Ford to teach 23 middle school students all about cars.
The academy is made up of 7th and 8th graders. They all have the same passion, they love cars and their dream job is to one day be able to work and fix yours. They’re also learning the skills that they’ll need to be able to do that.
“My dream job really is having a whole bunch of old cool cars, buying and selling them and restore them,” said Hayden Miller.
Hayden Miller and his classmates are one step closer to their goal. They spent time building a model V-8 engine that looks close to the real deal.
“All the parts and components are there, the pistons, the valves, it has to run in time. It will actually run once they get that engine built, it’s theirs to keep,” said Woody Anderson GM Bobby White.
All of these kids have a love for cars and they learned what’s really underneath the hood.
“I had no clue there’s like more than 80 computers in your car,” said Hayden.
There’s a nationwide shortage -- some 10,000 -- of automotive technicians. The general Manager of Woody Anderson Ford says he hopes these young minds will grow up and fill the need.
“Just spark that interest as a middle schooler, what a great job it is and supply and demand right now is really important,” said White.
This is the first academy like this here in North Alabama and based on the turnout and the need for more people in trades, this won’t be the last.
