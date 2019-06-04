Rock the South offering $10K reward for info in hit & run

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A $10,000 reward is on the table for information in a hit-and-run at the Rock the South music festival. It landed a 30-year-old Cullman County man in the hospital and authorities are asking for the public’s help.
The reward was announced during a press conference held Tuesday with state troopers, local law enforcement and Nathan Baugh, Producer and Co-owner of Rock the South.
"The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is the lead investigating agency in this crash and state troopers are working with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office and Cullman City Police, reviewing surveillance video and attempting to locate the driver of this vehicle," said ALEA Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, Rob Clemmons, a pedestrian, was hit on Cullman County Road 469 south of the Rock the South property. The driver fled the scene. Troopers believe the truck involved was a silver or grey Chevy Silverado between the years of 2003 to 2007. They want to talk with the driver behind the wheel.
"We understand there was a lot of people there, it was dark, so possibly you might not be aware of the situation that happened, so we're asking the driver of that vehicle to contact us and let us know your side of the story," Trooper Daniel stated.
Officials are asking anyone on County Road 469 at the time the concert let out around 1 a.m. to check the pictures and videos on their phones to see if by chance, they might've captured the truck or what happened.
"We have a reward now for the arrest and conviction of the person who caused the incident. We’re just asking for people to spread the information to help identify who this individual is, because somebody knows and that’s what’s important for us," added Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.
Clemmons is in stable condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He was expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday.
Troopers continue to interview witnesses in the search for key details in the investigation.
The reward will be administered by the Cullman County District Attorney's Office.
Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Cullman County Sheriff's Office website.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this individual as he recovers," said Baugh. "We want to do everything we can to support the efforts of the Cullman County Sheriff's Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as they work to identify the vehicle and the driver."
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777, the Cullman County Sheriff's Office at 256-734-0342 or ALEA's Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011. You can also call State troopers at the Decatur Post at 256-353-0631.
"I am thankful to the Rock the South team as well as members of local law enforcement for their efforts to bring the individual to justice that injured my son," said Anita Kilpatrick, mother of the victim. "I also appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have been shared with our family. Rob has a long recovery process but his condition is improving.
