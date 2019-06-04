New Psychiatric Clinic for children at UAB Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UAB Huntsville has a new Psychiatric Clinic for children.
If you’re a parent there are some statistics you might find helpful, but also a little scary. Officials at UAB Huntsville say one in five children have some sort of mental health or psychiatric condition. When it comes to getting help, Alabama ranks dead last.
"We rank 50th in the United States according to a recent survey as far as access to mental health. To address that UAB is training child psychiatrist in Birmingham. Our two new psychiatrist were on the faculty there" said Dr. Roger Smalligan.
The statistic from Mental Health America might be tough to swallow, but that’s why this center is open and the doctors are already busy.
“We have a stack of referrals that we are working through and making appointments for children who need care,” says Dr. Smalligan.
He says what takes place at the center is changing lives.
“They can receive care and that can change the trajectory of their life. If we can get them treatment at a young age, we can hopefully prevent major depression and other serious problems in school and in school performance and in work performance as they grow,” said Dr. Smalligan.
There are of course other facilities and doctors in the Tennessee Valley treating people with mental health issues, but Dr. Smalligan says we could use a lot more.
