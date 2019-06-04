National Cyber Summit taking place in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is playing host to the National Cyber Summit in early June.
Thousands of people involved in the tech industry will come to the Rocket City for this summit. There will collaborative and workforce opportunities for those involved in technology.
You can register for the event by clicking here.
The summit will be held June 4-6 at the Von Braun Center.
The theme for this year’s summit “Faster Than the Speed of Threat”.
