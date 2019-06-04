More humidity with heavy rainfall ahead

Clouds will linger overnight and temps will stay warm in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday will start of muggy with mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop after lunchtime and will linger through the evening.
A tropical low to our south will continue to stream in moisture to the Tennessee Valley by Thursday through the weekend. Heavier rain showers will become more widespread Thursday night into Friday.
The First Alert is out for strong storm potential and heavy rain on Friday, the main threat will be gusty winds. There is a concern on Saturday of seeing some localized flooding as up to four inches of rain will have fallen at this point, please monitor creeks, stream and rivers! Check back for updates regarding Friday and Saturday’s forecast.
Next week looks seasonal with highs in the middle to upper 80s and chances for scattered rain showers.
