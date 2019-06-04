More heat today | Storm chances increasing day by day

Happy Tuesday! It is very comfortable out there this morning but don’t get used to this cool air for too long.
Temperatures this morning are cooler than normal into the low 60s with low humidity across much of the Valley. Some of us are waking up to some clouds this morning and we will see a mix of sun and clouds across the Valley all day long. There should be a little more heat today as well as temperatures climb back towards 90-degrees. Wind from the south will bring in a little more humidity as well, but overall we should still be comfortable. Drier air in place should limit our storm chances this afternoon, but places in northwest Alabama may see a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Things become more active and unsettled starting Wednesday with an increase in humidity and scattered storms. Wednesday afternoon will bring scattered storms and day by day our storm chances will increase. The biggest storm threat looks to be on Friday with heavier rain and strong gusts of winds. The heavy rain could lead to flooding by the weekend. We have the First Alert out for Friday for potential strong storms as well as Saturday for a flooding threat. Keep checking back for more details throughout the week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
