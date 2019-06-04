More heat today | Storm chances increasing day by day

Temperatures this morning are cooler than normal into the low 60s with low humidity across much of the Valley. Some of us are waking up to some clouds this morning and we will see a mix of sun and clouds across the Valley all day long. There should be a little more heat today as well as temperatures climb back towards 90-degrees. Wind from the south will bring in a little more humidity as well, but overall we should still be comfortable. Drier air in place should limit our storm chances this afternoon, but places in northwest Alabama may see a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.