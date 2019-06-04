Manhunt underway for Fayetteville kidnapping, auto theft suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for a man who was just added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.
Terry Dewayne Taylor is wanted by Fayetteville police and TBI for kidnapping and auto theft. If you se him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There’s a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Toney police say it stems from a domestic situation from Monday between Taylor and a female acquaintance. Police say pulled over, forced the woman out of the vehicle, then sped off with her 29-year-old special needs daughter in the car.
He was last seen heading towards Alabama.
A cellphone pinged in Toney Monday. They haven’t heard anything from him since
Taylor was last seen driving a gold 2003 Forerunner with Tennessee plate CDW833.
