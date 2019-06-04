Man accused of attacking 2 people with sword in Alabaster

Leland Crowell Arwine is in the Shelby County Jail on a $1.2 million bond. (Source: Shelby Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff | June 4, 2019 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 2:39 PM

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida man has been arrested by Alabaster police on rape, sodomy and other charges.

Leland Crowell Arwine, 36, of Panama City Beach is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree theft of property, first-degree attempted rape, and two counts of first-degree domestic violence.

Saturday, the Alabaster Police Department responded to a report of an assault on Kensington Lane.

Arwine allegedly sexually assaulted one victim and attempted to sexually assault another. He also allegedly physically assaulted both victims with a sword. Both victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries. Arwine was taken into custody the next day.

Arwine is in the Shelby County Jail on a $1.2 million bond.

