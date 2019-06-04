Car crashes into Pizza Hut in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly woman accidentally slammed her car into the Pizza Hut on South Memorial Parkway Monday morning.
Huntsville police says she stepped on the gas instead of the brake and went barreling into this restaurant.
There were only a handful of people inside the restaurant at the time.
No one was hurt, but it was a scary situation.
“It was shocking. I was in the back getting ice. Then all I heard was loud noises and customers screaming. The first thing I thought was shotgun, but it wasn’t. It was a car crash,” said the manager, Johnnie Ikard.
The woman driving is OK.
No word yet on how long the restaurant will be closed.
